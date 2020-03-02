New Uruguayan President Expresses his Intention to Develop Cooperation with Morocco

The Uruguayan President received at the Estévez Palacio the Speaker of the House of Advisors, Hakim Benchamach, who represented HM King Mohammed VI at the inauguration ceremony of the new head of state of the South American country.

On this occasion, "Mr. Luis Lacalle Pou expressed his willingness to develop relations of cooperation" with Morocco, Benchamach told MAP.

"I was honored to be received by the new Uruguayan president, to whom I conveyed the congratulations of HM King Mohammed VI," he added.

Center-right leader Luis Lacalle Pou was sworn in as president of Uruguay on Sunday, marking a new era for the South American country after 15 years of left-wing rule.