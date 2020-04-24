Night Movement Ban: Public Authorities Specify Exceptional Cases, Statement

Following the decision concerning the ban on night movement taken within the framework of the state of health emergency, the public authorities announced that health care executives, medical and paramedical, the medical transport staff and the pharmaceutical staff are excepted from this decision, said a statement from the Interior Ministry.

These exceptions also concern the agents and authority auxiliaries, the security services, the services of the Royal Armed Forces, the civil defense services, the services of the General Delegation for prison administration and reintegration, and the services from the customs and indirect taxes administration, added the same source. People in medical emergencies are also excluded.

As for people working in the duty services in public administrations and executives of public media establishments and private radio stations, they must have a certificate signed and stamped by the hierarchy from the concerned the establishments justifying their night work.

They also concern intervention teams operating in the basic sectors of public utility (water, electricity, sanitation and cleaning, telecommunications, highways), religious employees calling prayers in mosques and people working in activities having a direct link with the daily life of citizens and which require night work such as butchers, bakers, as well as those responsible for the transportatrion of goods.

This measure also concerns people working in industrial, agricultural and fisheries activities that require night work, including the pharmaceutical, textile, food, energy and mining industries, the ports and aviation sectors, call centers' staff, and security and cash transport staff.

Recalling the need to comply with the various preventive measures that will remain in force throughout the day, the public authorities stressed that the local authorities and the security services will ensure the application of strict control measures against anyone in public areas with the exception of the announced restrictions, concluded the press release.

MAP 24 avril 2020