No Case of Coronavirus Reported So Far in Morocco, Official

No case of coronavirus infection has been reported so far in Morocco, Minister of State for Human Rights and Relations with Parliament Mustapha Ramid said on Monday in Rabat.



The national epidemiological surveillance system helped monitor five suspected cases who tested negative to the new coronavirus, said the minister, who was speaking at the weekly oral questions session in the House of representatives, explaining that among these five cases, three are in fact linked to the seasonal flu.



The minister assured that all preventive measures have been adopted to prevent any risk of contamination, in accordance with the Royal Instructions, recalling the establishment of a joint commission for epidemiological surveillance and the adoption of necessary measures. This commission is composed of the Health Ministry, the Royal Gendarmerie, the military medical services, the Interior Ministry, civil defense and others.



Regarding preventive measures, the official noted that the government, well aware of the importance of health surveillance and vigilance and proactive measures in emergency cases, has taken the required preventive measures in terms of crossing points' control, epidemiological monitoring and vigilance, health care for possible cases and members of the Moroccan community residing in China, and communication.



Regarding crossing points, the vigilance and health surveillance system has been strengthened at international airports using thermal cameras for all passengers from China via direct or indirect flight, he said.



In terms of epidemiological surveillance and vigilance, Ramid stressed that a series of measures have been taken, mainly the issuing of a circular on the disease and how to report it, the establishment of a training program for health executives at regional and provincial levels, ongoing monitoring of the international epidemiological situation, as well as a daily assessment of the potential danger for the Kingdom with the regular updating of measures to combat the virus.



He also noted that a list of hospitals for the reception of potential cases was established, while means of protection were provided for the regions and provinces.



In terms of the communication strategy on coronavirus monitoring, the Health Ministry is regularly interacting with the national public opinion on the national and international epidemiological situation via press releases, media outlets or via phone number "Hello Yakada".

MAP 04 February 2020