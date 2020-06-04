North Macedonian Newspapers Highlight Growing International Recognition of Moroccanness of Sahara

North Macedonian newspapers highlighted on Wednesday the growing international recognition of the Moroccan identity of the Sahara.

The North Macedonian daily newspapers "Mkd" and "Faktor" published articles highlighting the growing support by the international community for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom and for the Moroccan identity of the Sahara.

Quoting the lawyer at the Paris Court of Appeal, Hubert Seillan, the daily "Mkd" underlined the growing number of political analysts and international figures defending the territorial integrity of the Kingdom, despite the maneuvers by the polisario and its mentor Algeria.

Noting the dynamic triggered since December 2019 with the opening of consulates general of several African countries in Laayoune and Dakhla, the daily noted that Algeria was the only UN member state to react to this dynamic by trying to intimidate African states.

The daily "Faktor", for its part, quoted the statements of former Deputy Minister of the Interior Grace Njapau Efrati, adding that the political process leading to a final solution to the issue of the Moroccan Sahara can only by succeessful under the exclusive aegis of the United Nations.

Njapau Efrati stressed that the Moroccan autonomy initiative is the only solution to the regional dispute over the Sahara, calling on all parties to engage in the political process to reach a political solution based on the Moroccan Initiative of autonomy, added the daily.

She recalled that the leaders of the "polisario" are constantly exploiting the humanitarian situation in the Tindouf camps to draw the attention of the European Union institutions to the plight of the populations living there, urging the EU to monitor humanitarian aid sent to the camps and to make sure that European taxpayers' money does not go into armament budgets, it noted.

MAP 03 June 2020