Nouaceur Military Field Hospital, New Health Facility To Combat Coronavirus

The Covid-19 military field hospital, located in Nouaceur (Casablanca), is operational to receive patients affected with the new coronavirus in the best conditions, onsite sources reported. The new Nouaceur hospital is an addition to that of Benslimane, whose teams are ready to take action at any time.

Built in 6 days, the Covid-19 military field hospital of Nouaceur has three hospital units with a capacity of 200 beds and has all the necessary means and equipment, particularly to provide care for severe cases requiring intensive care and resuscitation. A total of 180 beds in three buildings are reserved for less severe cases requiring appropriate medical supervision, while the intensive care unit dedicated to severe cases has a minimum capacity of 20 beds, said Colonel Moujahid Mountassir, chief medical officer at the hospital.

The medical team is made up of 13 members, including 2 anesthesiologists-resuscitators, 2 emergency doctors, 6 general practitioners, a biologist and a pharmacist, alongside a paramedical staff composed of 73 people, including nurses and nursing assistants, he added.

Caregivers are backed by a 30-member support team led by two officers, a manager and a mobilization officer, he said. For his part, Captain Anass El Bouti, anesthesiologist-resuscitator, explained that the facility, which is composed of "highly motivated, supportive and experienced staff", is supported by a technical platform, namely a medical analysis laboratory on the premises and a radiology unit with a standard radiography and ultrasound equipment.

In addition to the medical teams of the Nouaceur Military Field Hospital, there is a team of social workers tasked with assisting the sick and their families by providing them with the necessary psychological help and information.