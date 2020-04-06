Number of Beneficiaries from Remote Literacy Courses Hit 95% of Enrolled Individuals

The number of beneficiaries from remote literacy courses has reached more than 290,000 people, that is 95% of the total enrolled individuals in the program, and this after more than two weeks of the launch of this method as part of the preventive measures taken by the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs against the new coronavirus. In a press release, the ministry affirmed that 10,000 executives are mobilized across the national territory to provide courses through the various electronic means available to achieve a good quality of the learning process.

Program supervisors implement ongoing pedagogical supervision by the possible means, according to the criteria of flexibility, concentration, mitigation and simplification, and in a manner that guarantees equity and appropriate educational coverage, in order to effectively deliver educational activities and build targeted capacities and skills, said the same source. The press release added that pursuant to the High instructions of HM King Mohammed VI aiming to take all the precautionary measures to face the new coronavirus in Morocco, the Ministry set out to apply its alternative andragogical plan relating to the organization of the literacy program in mosques.

The ministry immediately asked the delegates of Islamic Affairs to direct the beneficiaries of the program towards the continuation of the program "read and learn via television and internet", as a pioneering experience in the field of distance education.