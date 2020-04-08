OCP Team Develops Hydroalcoholic Gel for Internal Use

An OCP group team in Jorf Lasfar has developed a hydroalcoholic gel for internal use, among a set of measures to protect employees working on this important industrial site against the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

The product is the result of a partnership between an OCP occupational health team, researchers from the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) of Benguérir and Jorf Lasfar process teams.

"This is a hand sanitizer. Its composition and use are recommended by the WHO as part of the hygiene measures to prevent the transmission of Covid-19", explained Smail El Youbi, director of the Act4Community program.

The product is intended for all active employees and subcontractors and can be used to disinfect not only hands, but also work tools such as computer keyboards or telephones, he said.

An increase in production volume can be envisaged depending on the need and availability of the raw material, while part of the production will be reserved for health authorities for the needs of regional hospitals.

Act4Community is an initiative encouraging OCP Group employees to engage in civic-minded projects for the benefit of communities.