Official Examines in Cairo Ways to Strengthen Cooperation on Higher Education

Minister delegate for Higher Education and Scientific Research Driss Ouaouicha held talks, on Tuesday in Cairo, with Arab ministers and officials in charge of higher education, on means of strengthening bilateral cooperation in the same field.



The promotion of cooperation and the establishment of partnerships between universities were at the center of these talks, held on the sidelines of the 17th conference of Arab ministers of higher education and scientific research, in the presence of Ahmed Tazi, Ambassador of Morocco in Cairo and Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the Arab League.



Ouaouicha discussed with Egyptian minister for Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar ways to deepen the partnership between the two countries in the fields of higher education, scientific research and training, and to implement bilateral agreements in these areas.



The two officials also stressed the importance of launching joint scientific research projects, particularly in renewable energy, water and agriculture sectors.



Ouaouicha also held talks with Mauritanian Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and ICT Sidi Ould Salem on reinforcing cooperation between the two countries in the field of higher education and scientific research.



About 5,000 Mauritanian students are pursuing their higher education in Moroccan universities and institutes, said Ould Salem.



The Moroccan official met also with Yahya Mohamed Elias, advisor to the President of the Comoros in charge of Arab affairs, with whom he discussed ways to increase the number of Comorian students wishing to pursue their higher studies in Moroccan universities.

MAP 25 December 2019