Official :Justice Ministry is Making Final Adjustments to Digital Transformation Master Plan

Minister of Justice, Mohamed Benabdelkader, said Tuesday in Rabat that his department is making the final adjustments to the master plan for the digital transformation of the judicial system, which will be officially unveiled in the coming days.

In a presentation before the Committee on Justice, Legislation and Human Rights at the House of Representatives on the measures taken by the ministry to deal with the spread of the coronavirus, Benabdelkader stressed that the remote trial system launched on 27 April, in coordination with the Supreme Council of the Judiciary (CSPJ), the Presidency of the Public Prosecutor's Office, the Bar Association and the General Delegation for Prison Administration and Reintegration (DGAPR), is the first step in the deployment of the master plan for the digital transformation of the judicial system, which is being developed by his department before being the subject of consultations with various actors.

In this regard, he stressed the need to capitalize on the experience of remote trials in order to embark on a more comprehensive project that is not limited to the revision of the Code of Civil Procedure and the Code of Criminal Procedure.

This plan will promote the emergence of a model that is more in tune with remote communication and artificial intelligence techniques during the various stages of the judicial service, whether it be services such as requesting the criminal record and the commercial register or procedures related to trials, he explained. According to him, the judicial professions must have digital platforms for the communication, management, sharing and production of information.

Benabdelkader indicated that, given the nature and sensitivity of the information circulating during the trials, an internal audiovisual system within the ministry has been adopted, noting in this regard that priority has been given to computer security.

The remote trial system has been praised by all actors and stakeholders in the justice system as it has contributed to the protection of detainees, prison staff, judges and court officials from the risk of the spread of Covid-19, he noted.

MAP 03 June 2020