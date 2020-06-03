Official: Medical Coverage for Self-employed People Being Implemented

The government is implementing medical coverage and a pension scheme for the benefit of self-employed people, Minister of Labor and Professional Integration Mohamed Amekraz said on Tuesday in Rabat.

During his presentation to the Committee on Public Finance Control at the House of Representatives, about the National Social Security Fund (CNSS), Amekraz said that the project targets more than 5 million self-employed workers, in addition to their dependents, which will allow a total of nearly 11 million Moroccans to benefit from it.

After the implementation of laws 98.15 and 99.15 relating to social security coverage and the pension scheme for the categories of liberal professionals, self-employed workers and self-employed persons practicing a liberal activity, more than 90% of Moroccans will benefit from social security coverage, said Amekraz.

To this end, and after having noted that 64% of Moroccans currently benefit from basic medical coverage, the Minister stressed that to date, all the operational decisions relating to these two laws have entered into force, citing in this context the promulgation of two decrees, the first concerning Aduls and the second for midwives and physiotherapists.

The government official reported the end of consultations with the category of court bailiffs, while consultations with the categories of traders, transport professionals (taxis), farmers, craftsmen and tourist guides are still going on in order to promulgate the related decrees.

Amekraz noted that the number of people affiliated to the CNSS has now reached three millions, noting that projects initiated by the government in the area of ​​social protection will bring this number to 8 millions, after the additional affiliation of 5 million self-employed workers.

Regarding domestic staff, the Minister recalled the promulgation, on June 03, 2019, of Decree No. 2.18.686 which specifies the conditions for applying the social security regime relating to this category and sets out the procedures to be followed by the employer to provide domestic staff with social security services and basic compulsory health insurance.

After having noted that the number of domestic workers declared to the CNSS amounts to 1,105, the minister estimated that this number reflects an important advance in favor of "this category which has been forgotten", stressing that the ministry works in collaboration with the Public Prosecutor's Office to establish mechanisms in order to identify and engage in this area gradually.

Regarding Moroccan workers abroad, Amekraz noted that 75% of them have coverage through 15 agreements with a set of social systems from several countries.

Regarding the compensation system for loss of job, the Minister indicated that an evaluation of the system had been carried out in 2018 by the CNSS Board of Directors, noting that this evaluation, which aims to bring an improvement to the compensation system, through a simplification of the procedures and conditions required to benefit from it, resulted in three scenarios and was presented to the head of government.

Following its examination by the head of government, it was decided to implement the first scenario, which provides compensation for loss of job conditioned by 780 days of actual work declared during the last 36 months preceding the date of loss employment, with an annual support from the State of up to 54 Mln dirhams, underlined Amekraz.

MAP 03 June 2020