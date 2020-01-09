Official Welcomes Japanese Position on Kingdom's Territorial Integrity

Minister Delegate for Foreign Affairs Mohcine Jazouli welcomed the position of Japan on the Kingdom's territorial integrity.



"I would like to thank Japan for the position relating to our territorial integrity," said Jazouli in a press briefing, Wednesday in Rabat, following the 5th session of the Morocco-Japan Joint Committee, that he co-chaired with Japanese Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Keisuke Suzuki.



"Japan does not recognize any separatist entity, as it was recalled at the Japan-Africa summit (TICAD-VII), which took place in Yokohama, Japan, last August," said the minister delegate.



Last August, Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Taro Kono had reiterated, at the opening of the 7th Summit of TICAD Heads of State and Government, his country's official position of non-recognition of fake "SADR", underlining that "the presence in TICAD-VII of any entity that Japan does not recognize as a State does not affect the position of the country in relation to the status of this entity".



"Japan does not recognize the "Western Sahara "as a state. This is an unwavering and unchanging position. Japan does not intend to change it," said Director General for the Middle East and North Africa at the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Katsuhiko Takahashi, before the start of the summit.



Held under the theme "Advancing the development of Africa through people, technology and innovation", the summit, which aims to conduct consultations and debates on the theme of the development of the African continent and other topics related to security and stability, was attended by more than 4,500 people.



MAP 08 January 2020