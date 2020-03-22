ONCF: Suspension of Scheduled Trains As of Saturday at 11.59 p.m., Minimum Service Provided by Local Trains

The National Railway Office (ONCF) announced on Saturday that all scheduled trains will be suspended as of Saturday at 11.59 p.m., in accordance with the authorities' instructions after the declaration of the "state of health emergency" and the prohibition of inter-city travel via public transportation as a means of keeping the coronavirus (Covid-19) under control.

Local trains connecting Casablanca-Rabat-Kenitra, Casablanca-Mohammed V Airport, Casablanca-Settat and Casablanca-El Jadida will provide the minimum service for the benefit of people going to work, carrying their movement authorizations issued by the competent authorities such as stipulated by the Ministry of Interior, said the Office in a press release.

The ONCF stressed that it will continue to adapt the frequency of trains according to the mobility of citizens, noting that the pre-booking of tickets will follow the evolution of the situation according to the established transportation plan.

The Agency urges its clients to respect all the preventive measures adopted by the Kingdom and to adhere to the efforts to combat the spread of this pandemic, inviting them to get informed about this "exceptional" programming of trains via the different official communication channels: Client relation center via number 2255, the website www.oncf-voyages.ma and the Oncf.trafic application, concluded the press release.

MAP 21/03/2020