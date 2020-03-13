Opening of Consulate in Dakhla Reflects Liberia's Commitment to Supporting Territorial Integrity of Morocco, Liberian FM

The opening of a consulate general of the Republic of Liberia in Dakhla reflects the country's commitment to support the territorial integrity of Morocco, said, on Thursday in Dakhla, Liberia's Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar Findley.



Liberia supports Morocco's territorial integrity and rights, Findley said during a joint press briefing with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad Nasser Bourita.



The inauguration of this diplomatic representation will strengthen relations with Morocco, said the Liberian official, noting that it will serve the Liberian community in the region and contribute to the consolidation of cooperation between the two countries.



On this occasion, the Liberian diplomat welcomed the long-standing relations between his country and Morocco.



The opening ceremony, co-chaired by Bourita and Findley, took place in the presence notably of Ambassador Director General of the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI) Mohamed Methqal, Wali of the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region, governor of Oued Eddahab province Lamine Benomar, governor of Aousserd province Abderrahmane El Jaouhari and president of the region El Khattat Yanja.



The ceremony was also attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia to Morocco Richelieu Williams, elected officials from the region, heads of foreign divisions and representatives of civil society organizations.



This is the 4th consular representation inaugurated in Dakhla in 2020, after the Consulate General of Djibouti, whihch opened on February 28, the Consulate General of Gambia, which opened on January 7, and the Consulate General of Guinea, which started offering its services on the 17th of the same month.



The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad announced last December that the cities of Laâyoune and Dakhla will have a total of ten diplomatic representations by the end of the year under way.



MAP 12 March 2020