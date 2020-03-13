Opening of Ten Consulates Within Two Months in Southern Provinces Shows Africa's Great Support for National Cause, FM

The opening of ten consulates within two months in the southern provinces of the Kingdom testifies to the great support enjoyed by the national cause in Africa, said, on Thursday in Dakhla, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad Nasser Bourita.



"The opening of the tenth consulate is a goal that Morocco aspired to achieve within a year, but it was achieved in just two months, which reflects the great support enjoyed by the national cause, especially in Africa", he noted during a joint press briefing with his Liberian counterpart Gbehzohngar Findley, held after the inauguration of this diplomatic representation, the fourth in Dakhla after those of Djibouti, Gambia and Guinea.



"The States are ready to express their support for the Moroccan identity of the Sahara by all means," said Bourita, underlining that "the opening of these consulates is convincing proof".



The inauguration of this consular representation reflects the unwavering positions expressed by Liberia over the question of the Moroccan Sahara, the minister said, recalling that Liberia has always supported Morocco's stances in regional and international forums, and stood by the Kingdom's side in all its diplomatic battles within the United Nations and the African Union.



Bourita underlined the solid ties that unite the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Liberia, ties based on the principle of full solidarity, recalling that Liberia has always expressed its gratitude to HM King Mohammed VI for His positions at the time when Liberia was suffering from the "Ebola" epidemic, as was a number of countries in the region.



He highlighted the firm position of the Sovereign to support these countries in the health field instead of isolating them, through the continuation of air services provided by the Royal Air Maroc (RAM), the only airline to maintain its flights to the region, adding that this initiative had a very positive impact on the spirit of Liberians.



Bourita said that, during the joint committee held last March in Marrakesh, Morocco and Liberia agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields, stressing that, upon the royal instructions, the Kingdom has expressed its readiness to support efforts made by Liberia to revive its economy.



The minister also expressed confidence that the opening of this consulate will play a role in strengthening technical cooperation and humanitarian ties between Morocco and Liberia, adding that a road map will be established, by mutual agreement, to foster cooperation in general and consolidate the role of the Dakhla consulate in particular.



The opening ceremony, co-chaired by Bourita and Findley, took place in the presence notably of Ambassador Director General of the Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI) Mohamed Methqal, Wali of the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region, governor of Oued Eddahab province Lamine Benomar, governor of Aousserd province Abderrahmane El Jaouhari and president of the region El Khattat Yanja.



The ceremony was also attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia to Morocco Richelieu Williams, elected officials from the region, heads of foreign divisions and representatives of civil society organizations.



This is the 4th consular representation inaugurated in Dakhla in 2020, after the Consulate General of Djibouti, which opened on February 28, the Consulate General of Gambia, which opened on January 7, and the Consulate General of Guinea, which started offering its services on the 17th of the same month.



This diplomatic representation is the tenth consular representation to open in the southern provinces of the Kingdom in less than three months.

MAP 12 March 2020