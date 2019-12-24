Over 341K Jobs Created in Formal Private Sector in Two Years, Official

A total of 341,756 jobs were created in the formal private sector during the years 2017 and 2018 according to data from the National Social Security Fund (CNSS), said, on Monday in Rabat, Minister of Employment Mohamed Amkraz.



Answering an oral question on "the implementation of the National Employment Plan +Moumk'In+", presented by the PAM group at the House of Representatives, the Minister said that 140,000 additional jobs were created in the public sector, that is a rate of 42% of the set objectives.



On the improvement of employability, nearly 385,000 job seekers were identified, representing 38% of the set objectives, while 287,408 job seekers in search of paid work have been recorded for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 (third quarter), he noted.



In addition, 10,934 small economic units have been supported over the past three years, representing an implementation rate of 54.6% compared to the set targets, he explained.



Amkraz stressed in this regard the special attention given to employment as a national priority, underlining that the private sector remains the main provider of jobs according to the available statistics.



The said National Employment Plan aims to provide young people with access mechanisms to the job market and to the opportunities offered in this area.

MAP 24 December 2019