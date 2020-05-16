Pandemic: Morocco for Large-scale, Multilateral and Multidimensional Response, Ambassador

Morocco's ambassador to the United Nations Office at Geneva Omar Zniber stressed, on Friday, the kingdom's attachment to a large-scale, multilateral and multidimensional response to face the impact of the pandemic of the new coronavirus Covid-19 worldwide.

"This pandemic, which brings humanitarian, social and economic challenges, can only be resolved by large-scale, multilateral and multidimensional responses," said Zniber in an address on behalf of Morocco at a special virtual meeting by the General Council of the World Trade Organization (WTO), on the impact of Covid-19 on global trade.

He said that Morocco's attachment to multilateralism in the fight against this pandemic is mirrored by support for the plans and initiatives of the UN Secretary General, as well as other initiatives to which Morocco contributes actively, citing the Ministerial Coordination Group Initiative on Covid-19, which includes 13 countries from four continents, the Joint Declaration of the Alliance for Multilateralism and the Support Group for the Global Response to Infectious Diseases.

In addition, given its African roots, Morocco, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, has launched an initiative to create an operational framework for the fight against the pandemic in Africa. "This is a pragmatic and action-oriented initiative, dedicated to sharing experiences and best practices to deal with the health, economic and social impact of the pandemic," said Zniber, noting that Morocco is already making considerable efforts in this direction by channeling its support and material aid to brotherly and friendly countries on a continental scale.

He pointed out that the response by the Kingdom in the fight against the new coronavirus is multifaceted and matches the multidimensional aspect of this crisis and its impacts.

This great mobilization in the fight against COVID-19 in Morocco is illustrated by the creation of the Special Fund for National Solidarity and by numerous appropriate measures, decided by a governmental monitoring committee made up of all the departments concerned, he recalled.

The approach adopted by the Kingdom includes more than 300 measures, and is based on five principles, namely solidarity, anticipation, prevention, a holistic approach and prioritizing citizens, in particular the most vulnerable ones, he said, adding that this action is characterized by improving the health system, mitigating the socio-economic impact, channeling national financial resources to the Covid-19 Special Fund and mobilizing the national industry to produce protective equipment for individuals, such as masks and artificial respirators.

