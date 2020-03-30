Police Arrest two Individuals for Alleged Dissemination of False Information Likely to Undermine Public Order

Judicial police services in Rabat and Errachidia arrested, last weekend, two individuals, including a local advisor in Errachidia, for their alleged involvement in the dissemination and distribution of false information through information systems and which are likely to undermine public order and incite to commit criminal acts.

The national police(DGSN) said Monday in a statement that the arrests are part of ongoing searches and investigations to track and combat fake digital content related to the new coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

The central computer observation and monitoring unit for the fight against fake news related to the new coronavirus had reported "posts" on social networks inciting rebellion and criminal acts against preventive measures relating to the state of health emergency, which led to the opening of judicial investigations and the conduct of precise technical expertises resulting in the identification of the persons involved in the preparation, publication and dissemination of these false contents.

One of the suspects was placed in police custody to complete the judicial investigation ordered by the competent public prosecutor's office, while the second individual was subjected to a preliminary investigation, before being brought before the competent public prosecutor's offices that supervised those investigations, the statement said.

The DGSN promises to continue to intensify computer monitoring mechanisms to control all publications and all digital content disseminating false information on the new coronavirus, which could undermine the health safety of citizens and public order.