Police Categorically Deny Veracity of Two Video Sequences on Alleged Riots Coincing with Containment Measures

The national police (DGSN) have categorically denied the veracity of two video sequences, which were circulating this Saturday, showing individuals throwing stones at elements of serurity forces, accompanied by comments claiming that they are riots that coincided with the containment measures taken to combat the spread of the new coronavirus epidemic in Casablanca and Meknes.

Technical investigations carried out by the national police have shown that the said videos are old whose real content and context had been distorted, through a montage, say the DGSN in a statement, specifying, in this context, that the video was split into two parts, the first of which was attributed to one of the neighborhoods of Casablanca and the second to a residential area of the city of Meknes.

The DGSN, which thus refute the veracity of the two video sequences, point out in return that no riot or confrontation between security forces and citizens has been reported since the start of the health containment measures, adding that search and investigations are still under way to arrest the individuals involved in the publication of these sequences edited in such a way as to undermine the sense of security among citizens.