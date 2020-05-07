Police:Health Emergency Status: 426,072 Security Control Procedures Via Mobile Application

A total of 426,072 security control procedures have been carried out via the mobile application dedicated to monitoring the implementation of the state of emergency, by 4,718 police officers in Rabat, Salé, Témara, Casablanca, Marrakech, Fez and Tangier, cities where this application has been gradually adopted, pending its generalization nationwide, said the national police (DGSN).

In a statement, the DGSN recalled that it had made available to its personnel working at road checkpoints a mobile application, developed by a team of its engineers and technicians, with the aim of digitizing the security control operations they conduct, preventing misuse of exceptional movement authorizations and ensuring proper implementation of emergency health measures to deal with the spread of Covid-19.

As a test, this application was adopted in Rabat which recorded 234,937 controls, before gradually generalizing it to include Témara (31,510 control operations), Salé (35,947), Casablanca (64,528), Marrakech (57,480), Fez (1,617), and Tangier (53) which has just recently adopted this application, stressed the statement.

In this regard, the DGSN affirmed that it will continue the generalization of this application in all checkpoints in all Moroccan cities, for an appropriate and rigorous implementation of the state of health emergency, as well as to strengthen the health safety of citizens.

MAP 06 mai 2020