Portal 'Tadamoncovid': A Space for Submission of Claims by Informal Workers Starting Thursday

A space will be devoted, at the level of the portal "www.tadamoncovid.ma", to the submission of claims by all workers operating in the informal sector, starting next Thursday, announced minister of Economy, Finance and Administration Reform, Mohamed Benchaâboun.

Speaking on Tuesday during the weekly oral question session in the House of Advisors, Benchaâboun stressed that the said claims, from both Ramed (subsidized health insurance regime for the poor and vulnerable population) and non-Ramed cardholders, will all be dealt with after the necessary verifications between all concerned government departments.

The minister also reported that 4 million households out of 4.3 million eligible ones have benefited so far from the financial assistance, noting that in the rural world, the percentage of families benefiting from this assistance has been around 37%.

He also specified that a budget of 4.2 billion dirhams has been allocated to these aids from the special Fund for the management of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), created on high royal instructions.

The second phase of direct assistance to households operating in the informal sector was launched on 14 May, Benchaâboun noted, pointing out that to date, this financial assistance has benefited 1 million families under this stage.

MAP 19 mai 2020