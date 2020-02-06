President Putin Welcomes Ongoing Development of Relations Between Russia and Morocco

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed, on Wednesday, the continuing development of relations between Russia and Morocco.



Putin, who received in the Kremlin Lotfi Bouchaara to present his credentials as Ambassador of HM the King to the Russian Federation, highlighted the achievements made by the two countries in the agricultural, economic and political fields.



"We have all the instruments to give a multidimensional impetus to these relations," said President Putin at the audience, recalling the distinguished historical ties between the two countries.



For his part, Bouchaara stressed in a statement to MAP that Morocco and Russia are two ancient nations, proud of their identities and their civilizations, adding that the two countries are linked by a deep strategic partnership.



"The visit of HM King Mohammed VI to Moscow in 2016 gave a decisive impetus to bilateral relations. We must continue this work and give concrete substance to this partnership by deepening relations between our two countries," said the diplomat.



Noting that bilateral economic exchanges are increasing, Bouchaara called for diversifying the partnership between the two countries by developing cultural, scientific, technological and tourist relations, stressing the importance of furthering coordination and political dialogue on matters of common interest.

MAP 05 February 2020