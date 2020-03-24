The Interministerial Commission in charge of monitoring supply, prices and quality control said, on Monday, that the prices of the most consumed products in the Kingdom remain stable.

The Commission, which held a meeting chaired by the ministry of Economy, Finance and Administrative Reform (Department of General Affairs and Governance) to take stock of the situation of supply and prices of basic products on national markets, noted the decline in the prices of some products having experienced increases in the past week, said a statement from this body.

The Commission underlined that markets are regularly supplied with all commodities and in abundant quantities that exceed demand in most cases.

With regard to products which have experienced a significant increase in demand, including butane gas cylinders, the Commission said that measures and procedures adopted by all stakeholders have helped to cope with this situation through providing this product on a regular and intensive basis, which has helped the situation to get back to normal, noting that the available stock of butane gas at the national level is sufficient to cover the demand.

The Interministerial Commission will continue to hold its meetings on a regular basis every Monday and Thursday, in order to follow developments in national markets nd will take all the legal measures in force to deal with fraud, monopoly, speculation and price manipulation.