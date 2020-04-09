Prohibition of Retail Sale of Face Protection Masks

The retail sale of face protection masks is prohibited, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and the Green and Digital Economy announced on Thursday. In order to protect the health of citizens and prevent their contamination by the new Coronavirus, the retail sale of face protection masks is strictly prohibited, the ministry said in a statement, adding that repressive legal measures will be taken against offenders.

As part of measures to supply the market with face protection masks and fight the spread of the pandemic, government authorities have invited production units to stack the said masks in packs of 10 units