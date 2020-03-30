Provisional Support Operation: Requests Can Only be Made Via Toll-free Number '1212'

The submission of requests for the operation of temporary support for households operating in the informal sector impacted by the state of health emergency declared in the Kingdom, should be done only by sending the number of health coverage of the head of the family via his mobile phone to the toll-free number "1212", without going to the headquarters of provinces, administrative annexes and caïdats, said Monday a statement by the ministry of Interior.

It is also possible to call the telephone platform "1212" to ask for more information, assistance or for complaints about it, the statement added.

The ministry stated that, following the measures announced by the Economic Monitoring Commission to provide temporary support to households operating in the informal sector affected by the state of health emergency declared in the Kingdom, some of the families concerned have gone to provincial headquarters, administrative annexes and caïdats to enquire about their situation and the means of receiving such support, which constitutes a violation of the measures of the state of health emergency declared to combat the spread of the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).