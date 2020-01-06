Rabat-Sale-Kenitra Education Academy Earmarks 156 mln for Construction of 16 New Schools in 2020

A budget of 156 million dirhams will be earmarked for the construction of 16 new schools in 2020 by the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra Regional Academy for Education and Training.



They are two primary schools, six local elementary schools, three middle schools and another one with a boarding school, three high schools with boarding schools and another one without a boarding school, according to the 2020 Action Plan of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra Regional Academy for Education and Training, presented on Thursday in Rabat during a press conference by its director Mohamed Aderdour.



The creation of these establishments falls within the framework of the law guaranteeing the effective, academic and homogeneous implementation of the strategic vision for the reform of the education system relating, in particular, to the promotion of equality and equal opportunities in terms of access to education and training in order to make generalized access to education compulsory for the age group from 4 to 15.



In terms of adopting a positive discrimination for the benefit of the rural world as well as in areas suffering from a lack in this area through decision-making in order to encourage the schooling of girls in rural areas, 540,894 students will benefit from the Royal Initiative "one million schoolbags", compared to 515,188 in 2019, a predictable increase of 5%, said the document, adding that 28,105 students will also benefit from school transport compared to 26,754 last year.



On the strengthening of the Tayssir support program and the increase of the budget allocated to this system to guarantee education and widen the impact from a geographical point of view, the number of beneficiaries will amount to 309,012 students this year, compared to 286,933 last year, an increase of 7.69%.



The Academy pays special attention to children with disabilities since it intends to equip 40 rooms with teaching and pedagogical tools, train 800 teachers, trainers, directors and inspectors, support salaries of school aids from 52 associations working in the schooling of children with disabilities and provide a multidisciplinary team for all students, responsible for providing them with the necessary support through the adoption of individualized educational projects, in partnership with the Mohammed VI National Center for the Disabled, it said.

MAP 03 January 2020