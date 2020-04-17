Rabat-Sale Provincial Agriculture Department: Recent Rainfall Beneficial for Several Crops

The recent rainfall has beneficial effects for several crops, said the Rabat-Sale Provincial Agriculture Department (DPA).

In a press release, the body stressed that the recent rainfall recorded in its area of ​​action have beneficial effects for everything that is still green, like the late cereal plantings, because they allow grain filling as well as the improvement of the specific weight and the quality of crops.

For legumes, especially chickpeas at the end of the cycle, rainfall is beneficial until maturity is complete, the statement said.

Spring crops such as fodder corn, tomatoes, green beans, potatoes, watermelons and field squash will take full advantage of this rainfall, explained the same source.

With regard to fruit cultivation and especially the new plantings carried out in 2019 as part of pillar II projects of the Moroccan Green Plan, the positive effect of precipitation is undeniable and makes it possible to increase the water reserves of the soil, supply groundwater and save on irrigation costs.

The press release noted that these rains will improve the situation of the plant cover and save a good part of the pastures.

The Rabat-Sale Provincial Agriculture Department also said that the 2019-2020 crop year was characterized by difficult climate conditions with low rainfall, since the cumulative precipitation recorded until 08/04/2020 amounts to 261 mm, compared to 361 mm in the same period of the previous campaign and 400 mm in a normal year, that is a respective deficit of 28% compared to 2018/19 and 35% compared to normal.

More than two thirds of the precipitation took place during three months at the start of the campaign, causing a drop in the production of cereals, legumes and fodder, it noted.

MAP 17 avril 2020

It recalled that the program for managing the effects of the rainfall deficit of the crop year under way, set up in March 2020, will allow safeguarding and preserving animal resources, through supplying livestock with subsidized barley.