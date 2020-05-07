Ramadan: Moroccan Embassy in Bulgaria Provides Aid to Members of Moroccan Community

On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, the Embassy of Morocco in Bulgaria recently organized a food distribution operation for the benefit of members of the Moroccan community residing in Sofia and undergoing difficulties following the establishment of the state of health emergency.

This operation, carried out on April 27 to 29 and which takes place this year in a difficult context imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, concerned around fifty beneficiaries, particularly students and nationals who lost their jobs and those suffering from chronic illnesses, said the embassy in a statement on Wednesday.

Given the movement difficulties linked to the state of health emergency in the country, the embassy staff visited the beneficiaries' houses, over three days, to get informed about their situation and give each of them essential foodstuffs, as well as other products which are consumed during this blessed month, thus perpetuating the Moroccan values ​​and traditions of solidarity and sharing.

Students suffering from chronic illnesses and families in great financial difficulty also benefited from material aid, the same source added.

MAP 06 mai 2020