Recovery Plan Proposed by CGEM, "Extremely Rich Frame of Reference", Official

The economic recovery plan proposed by the Moroccan employers' body (CGEM) constitutes "an extremely rich frame of reference", said, on Thursday, Mohamed Benchaâboun, Minister of Economy, Finance and Administration Reform.

The plan, produced using a bottom-up approach, also constitutes "a working tool for all sectors", noted Benchaâboun who was speaking at the 2nd CGEM Board of Directors held by videoconference.

According to a press release from the employers' organization, the minister presented, in his capacity as chairman of the Economic Monitoring Committee (CVE), the action of this committee for the re-opening of economy, providing answers to the questions of the body's administrators on various subjects, such as the integration of the informal sector, the reform of the administration, the financing of recovery, legal proceedings for companies impacted by the crisis, crisis management mechanisms, reimbursements of VAT and research and innovation.

For his part, president of the CGEM Chakib Alj, thanked, on behalf of all Moroccan business managers, HM King Mohammed VI for his support and confidence in economic operators of all sizes, sectors and regions.

"This royal confidence honors us and consolidates our determination to succeed in re-opening our economy, under the insightful leadership of His Majesty, according to our values of solidarity, patriotism and citizenship," he said.

The CGEM president called on economic operators to continue their commitment and mobilization in favor of the success of this historic turning point. "Our country did an exemplary management, with courage and anticipation, of the crisis caused by covid-19. We must capitalize on these achievements and accelerate this recovery," he said.

MAP 29 mai 2020