Regular Market Supply of Different Foodstuffs Largely Meeting Needs

In the context of the "State of health emergency" decreed by Morocco in the context of the fight against Covid19, the supply chain of food products from agricultural production until its distribution on the markets will continue to function normally, said on Saturday the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Waters and Forests.

In a press release, the Ministry reassured the population of the availability, in sufficient quantities, of agricultural food products, which does not require any measure of massive supply or storage of foodstuffs by citizens, insisting that the over-buying of these foodstuffs remains useless given the stable state of the market but can on the other hand distort the reality of the offer.

Sufficient and regular supply of agricultural food products is allowed through the comfortable situation of current availability and stocks, agricultural activity and agricultural production which are normally continuing in the irrigated areas, in terms of harvest, new crops and import-export activities of goods which did not witness any restriction, according to the same source. Regarding sugar, the availability of current stocks can cover more than 3 months of consumption, explained the ministry, announcing that the harvest of the sugar crops of the current season starts at the beginning of April and will allow to further strengthen the sugar availability and guarantee the consumption needs for the following months.

For milk, the ministry went on, the current period of production coincides with the high lactation season which extends from February to July, adding that the planned manufactured production which amounts to 100-120 million liters per month, will largely cover needs, including those of the holy month of Ramadan.

In the case of red meats, the slaughterhouses are operating normally and the production largely covers needs and prices are stable. The poultry market is normally supplied. The increase in prices seen in some markets in recent days is due to the unusual inflow of consumers, the ministry said, noting that the situation has returned to normal.

For fruit and vegetables, in addition to the current comfortable availability, the agricultural production calendar which continues normally will ensure a continuous and sufficient supply of the market. In addition, the installation of spring vegetable crops is taking place as planned, particularly for consumer products, such as tomatoes, onions and potatoes.

The production of these spring crops will meet the needs of the coming months, the statement added, noting that the rotation of these crops will be reinforced in the areas where irrigation water resources are available, especially in the Gharb and Loukkos. The activity of the industrial flour mill shows a sustained pace and a daily production of flour which exceeds the usual average of 47%, with a view to ensuring an adequate supply of the national market, according to the same source, noting that stocks of wheat, held by storage organizations and flour millers, provide coverage for three months, in addition to import commitments made by professionals in the sector, which will increase the availability of cereal products.

In addition, it was planned to suspend customs duties on imports of soft wheat until June 15, durum wheat and legumes (chickpeas, lentils, beans, white beans) until further notice. The decree of these decisions will be scheduled at the next cabinet meetings, it announced. The ministry added that it is carrying out a rigorous follow-up for the importation of cereals, through a monitoring of ships from different origins until their arrival in the ports of the Kingdom at the exact dates of their docking and the brought volumes.

The central and regional services of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Water and Forests remain mobilized to guarantee the continuity of any agricultural activity, the proper functioning of the market and to ensure the health security of consumers, said the press release.

The activity of farms and agro-food businesses are continuing in compliance with sanitary measures in accordance with the instructions of the Ministry of Health, said the ministry, noting that the employees of these entities are performing their duties.