Regulatory Environment for Women’s Economic Participation: Morocco Leads MENA Countries, WB

Morocco tops the list of North African and Middle Eastern (MENA) countries in terms of the regulatory environment for women's economic participation, according to a new index by the World Bank group, published Tuesday.



The index is part of the study "Women, Business and the Law 2020" which measures 190 economies, tracking how laws affect women at different stages in their working lives and focusing on those laws applicable in the main business city. It covers reforms in eight areas that are associated with women's economic empowerment, conducted from June 2017 to September 2019.



With a score of 75.6 points, Morocco is followed by Saudi Arabia (70.6 points) and Tunisia (70 points), according to the index, established on the basis of data from the Moroccan economy.



The Women, Business and the Law Index, composed by eight indicators structured around women's interactions with the law as they begin, progress through and end their careers, aligns different areas of the law with the economic decisions women make at various stages of their lives. The indicators are: Mobility, Workplace, Pay, Marriage, Parenthood, Entrepreneurship, Assets, and Pension.



Morocco obtains the maximum score of 100 points for three indicators: Mobility, Workplace and Entrepreneurship, meaning that no legal constraints exist in these areas, according to the world financial institution.



He obtained a score of 80 points for the Parenthood indicator, 75 in the Pension indicator, 60 in Marriage, 50 in Pay and 40 in Assets.



Morocco has managed to slightly improve its ranking since last year by more than 2 points (73.13), due to the enactment of legislation protecting women against domestic violence, the study said.



MAP 15 January 2020