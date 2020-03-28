Resuscitation Beds Capacity to Increase to 3,000 in Next Few Weeks

The head of government, Saad Dine El Otmani, stressed Friday in Rabat that, in accordance with Royal directives, the health authorities are making great efforts to counter the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus, through the strengthening of the clinical resuscitation capacity, currently estimated at 1,640 beds and which should increase in the coming weeks to reach about 3,000 beds, following the acquisition by the Kingdom of a number of artificial respiration devices.

Parallel to these efforts, medical staff and officials of the ministry of Health are actively preparing for various eventualities, El Otmani said at the opening of the Cabinet meeting, according to a statement by the minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, spokesman for the government, issued at the end of the meeting.

The head of government underscored, in this regard, the decision of HM King Mohammed VI, Supreme Commander and Chief of the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces, who gave His High Instructions for military medicine to take part jointly with its civil counterpart, in the delicate mission of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, stressing that the synergy between the two parties will provide more capabilities.

He also paid tribute, the statement added, to all health executives in the public sector, as well as in the private sector who are also contributing to the fight against the spread of this epidemic, commending the efforts of health professionals who are working to protect their country and urging citizens to stay at home to help them in their tasks.

Referring to the measures taken by Morocco to stem the spread of the coronavirus, he recalled the suspension of courses and the adoption of distance education, praising all the educational and administrative staff that have contributed to the success of efforts to enable students to receive their courses through distance learning.