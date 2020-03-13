Sahara: President of Brazil's Supreme Court Highlights Morocco's 'Serious and Credible' Efforts

President of the Federal Supreme Court (TSF) of Brazil, Minister Dias Toffoli, highlighted Morocco's "serious and credible" efforts to find a durable solution to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.



Recalling the traditional position of Brazil in favor of a solution to this regional dispute, Dias Toffoli said in a statement to MAP, on the sidelines of a reception at the Moroccan Embassy in Brasilia, that he is aware that the Moroccan efforts to find a solution are serious and credible.



In this context, he stressed the position of Brazil on this matter, reiterated by Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo during the latest visit by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad Nasser Bourita. "Brazil had reaffirmed on this occasion its support for a realistic, durable and mutually acceptable solution to the Sahara issue, a just and constructive position of our country," he added.



Referring to the recently signed agreements between Morocco and Brazil, Toffoli said that they constitute an important basis for bringing the two countries closer, particularly in the area of ​​judicial cooperation.



The president of the Brazilian Supreme Court, who is about to pay a visit to Morocco at the invitation of the Kingdom's Court of Cassation, underlined the long-standing values ​​of coexistence and dialogue in Morocco.



Toffoli has, in this regard, highlighted the spiritual leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, as guarantor of the free practice of worship and respect for the values ​​of coexistence between religions in a country that gains strength from its African, Andalusian, Hebrew and Mediterranean components.



"In a continuously-changing world, Morocco, like Brazil, is a good example of coexistence, the two countries uphold the values ​​of tolerance and diversity," he said.



The Brazilian official also welcomed the cooperation agreements signed during Bourita's visit in the areas of extradition, transfer of convicts and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

MAP 12 March 2020