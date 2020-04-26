Salary Deductions for Covid-19 Management Fund Not 'Compulsory' - Minister

Deductions from the salaries of civil servants for the benefit of the Special Fund dedicated to the management of the Coronavirus pandemic are not "compulsory", said on Saturday minister of Employment and Professional Integration, Mohamed Amekraz.

"Any civil servant who does not wish to have his salary deducted for the benefit of the Fund is asked to submit a request in this regard," said Amkraz, while excluding such a reaction given the solidarity nature of this operation.

Salary deductions were proposed by trade unions at a meeting dedicated to this suggestion, which was presented to the Head of Government who approved it.

In this regard, the minister said that the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Administrative Reform is currently working on the setting up of a platform dedicated to the implementation of this proposal.

The head of government, Saad Dine El Otmani, had decided on April 14, that civil servants, State and local authorities agents, as well as employees of public establishments will contribute to the benefit of the Special Fund dedicated to the management of the coronavirus pandemic by three days' pay spread over three months, which is the equivalent of the salary of one working day from the months of April, May and June.

In a circular to ministers, deputy ministers, high commissioners and the General Commissioner, El Otmani explained that this decision, which reflects the solidarity spirit displayed by Moroccans on several occasions, is in accordance with article 40 of the Constitution which underlines that "everyone shall support with solidarity and proportionally to their means the expenses required for the development of the country and those resulting from calamities and from natural catastrophes" as well as with Law N° 2.20.292 relating to the health emergency rules, in particular article 5, and in response to the willingnes of the most representative trade unions to mobilize and engage in solidarity efforts.

MAP