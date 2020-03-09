South Africa: Morocco Takes Part in Pretoria Francophonie Festival

Morocco is taking part in the 2020 edition of the annual festival of La Francophonie, which opened on Saturday in the South African capital Pretoria, with the participation of several countries.



A Moroccan stand was set up by the services of the Embassy of the Kingdom in Pretoria, offering visitors the opportunity to discover the Moroccan traditions.



On this occasion, a Moroccan cooking workshop was organized for the benefit of visitors who came to discover the kingdom's culinary art.



Morocco's participation in the Festival of La Francophonie is of particular importance, all the more so as it highlights the image of a developing and modernizing Morocco and features the Moroccan culture and civilization.



The month-long festival will be marked by the screening of three Moroccan films: "Murmures de venus" by Ghizlane Assif, "Aya va à la plage" by Maryam Touzani and "Margelle" by Omar Mouldouira.



MAP 07 March 2020