South Africa's Position over Moroccan Sahara at UN is "Ideological, Obsolete and Biased", Bulgarian Papers

The Bulgarian e-newspapers have unanimously stressed that South Africa's position over the issue of the Moroccan Sahara at the United Nations is "ideological, obsolete and biased" and that it completely isolates this country from the Security Council.

Electronic newspaper "24 Chasa" said in an article on the developments of the Moroccan Sahara issue, that South Africa finds itself completely isolated from the other members of the Security Council, and that it adopts each time "a ideological position that has become obsolete", which exposes it to clear isolation within the Security Council.

The newspaper said that South Africa repeats the same speech of Algeria on the question of the Moroccan Sahara, which the members of the Security Council describe as "lies based on bad faith and the ideological dogmatism of another time".

For its part, newspaper "Top Novini" noted that South Africa is making maneuvers on its own and out of consensus, stressing that when other members of the Security Council welcomed the new impetus given by the holding of two round tables in Geneva in December 2018 and March 2019, bringing together Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania and the "polisario", and the participants' desire to meet again in the same format, South Africa deemed "that the political process is deadlocked".

In an article, journalist Manuel Alexova noted that South Africa finds itself "completely isolated from the other members of the Security Council because of its irrational positions on the Moroccan Sahara issue, as if it has become the main supporter of Algeria in the Security Council, while the latter is strongly attached to the process it adopted to reach a realistic, durable and mutually acceptable solution to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

For its part, the newspaper ".bg" underlined that South Africa, faced with its isolation, had tried desperately, last April, to exploit the human tragedy of the coronavirus epidemic to attribute responsibility to Morocco and contradict it.

MAP 05 mai 2020