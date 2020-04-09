Spain Denies Requisitioning Medicines Meant for Morocco

Spain on Thursday denied information spread by certain media that the Spanish authorities had requisitioned medicines exported to Morocco. "The Spanish Embassy in the Kingdom of Morocco wants to clarify that the information run by several Moroccan media outlets saying that Spain has requisitioned medicines to be exported to Morocco is unfounded," said the Spanish diplomatic representation in Morocco.

This information refers to three specific batches of medicines destined for Morocco, all of which have been authorized by the Spanish Medicines Agency (AEMPS) to be exported to the Kingdom, said the Embassy in a press release. "In Spain, as in other countries, in the event of an increased need for medicines, the Spanish Medicines Agency (AEMPS) can examine and temporarily withhold batches intended for exportation to analyze whether they comply with the requirements" , said the same source.

"In the concrete case of the Kingdom of Morocco, and as for other countries, the same procedure was applied to the three said batches", added the embassy, ensuring that, following the verification of the drugs' conformity with the requirements in force, all consignments have been authorized for export to Morocco. On this matter, the embassy reiterates "that no requisition has been made by Spain of drugs intended for export to Morocco".