Speaker of House of Representatives Stresses Importance of Political and Parliamentary Dialogue Between Morocco and Algeria

Speaker of the House of Representatives Habib El Malki stressed, Thursday in Rabat, the importance of political and parliamentary dialogue between Morocco and Algeria.



In a meeting with Ambassador of the Algerian Republic in Rabat Abdelhamid Abdaoui, El Malki underlined that parliamentary diplomacy is able to open new horizons of cooperation and to bring closer the points of view of the two countries on various issues of common interest, calling, in this regard, to intensify the exchange of visits between the two friendship groups and between officials from legislative institutions in Morocco and Algeria.



According to a statement from the House of Representatives, El Malki said that "what unites the two countries is bigger than what divides them", highlighting what the two countries have in common in terms of history, memory, language, religion, culture, geography...



He stressed the solid bonds of brotherhood between the Moroccan and Algerian peoples, adding that the peoples of the region aspire to build the Maghreb Union and to strengthen the ties of cooperation and solidarity between their countries.



For his part, Abdaoui highlighted the importance of dialogue between the two countries, especially at the parliamentary level, with the aim of bringing closer the points of view of the two countries.



"There is economic complementarity between the two countries and many things that unite us," he said, adding that "dialogue is very important, and we must work together to build the Greater Maghreb".



The Ambassador of Algeria to Morocco met with El Malki as part of a friendly and courtesy visit after his appointment as his country's new ambassador in Rabat.

MAP 12 March 2020