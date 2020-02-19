Speaker of Upper House Meets with Officials from Latin American Countries

Speaker of the House of Advisors Hakim Benchamach held talks, on Tuesday in Rabat, with officials from Chile, Peru and Mexico, on ways to consolidate cooperation between Morocco and their respective countries.



During his meeting with speaker of the Chilean Chamber of Deputies Ivan Flores Garcia, the Ambassador of Peru to Morocco Arturo Chipoco Caceda and the Ambassador of Mexico in Rabat Mabel Del Pilar Gomez Olivier, Benchamach recalled HM King Mohammed VI's visits to several Latin American countries in 2004, which opened promising horizons for bilateral relations and materialized the Kingdom's strategic choice in favor of south-south cooperation, said a press release from the House.



Benchamach also recalled the process of creating a forum of the parliaments of Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, whose constitutive declaration was signed at the headquarters of the House of Advisors in November 2019.



He also welcomed the unprecedented positions expressed by the majority of the parliaments of the region concerning the national cause of the Kingdom of Morocco, citing the motion of the Chilean parliament, in January 2018, supporting the territorial integrity of the Kingdom and the autonomy initiative for the southern provinces as a just and durable solution to settle this artificial conflict over the Moroccan Sahara.



Flores Garcia called to redouble efforts and benefit from the exceptional political ties between his country and Morocco to build an exemplary partnership.



He also underlined the agreement on the creation of a joint parliamentary committee, as a further step in the process of consolidating parliamentary relations between the two countries.



The Chilean official also reiterated his country's support for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom and for the efforts by the United Nations and Morocco to resolve the conflict over the Moroccan Sahara, in particular the autonomy initiative for the southern provinces, under Morocco's sovereignty.

MAP 19 February 2020