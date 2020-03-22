Special Mechanism Aimed at Facilitating Return of Foreign Tourists to Their Countries Ends Sunday

The special Mechanism that has been set up over the past days as part of the operation to facilitate the return of foreign tourists to their countries ends this Sunday, March 22 at noon (GMT+1), said a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad.

This special mechanism had been set up following the decision of the Kingdom of Morocco to suspend, until further notice, all international passenger flights to and from its territory, said the press release.

This decision is part of the preventive measures against the spread of Coronavirus, the ministry concluded.

MAP 22/03/2020