Strengthening Cooperation at Center of Moroccan-Mexican Meeting

President of the Moroccan-Mexican parliamentary friendship group at the House of Representatives Jamal Benchekroun Krimi and president of the Mexican-Moroccan parliamentary friendship group at the Mexican Chamber of Deputies Maria Del Carmen Bautista Peláez, held talks, on Monday in Rabat, on strengthening cooperation between the two countries in various fields.



According to a statement from the House of Representatives, Benchekroun Krimi welcomed the level of cooperation between the two friendly countries in the different fields, stressing that this visit marks the start of a new process of cooperation.



For their part, members of the Moroccan-Mexican friendship group, attending these talks, namely Mina Talbi, Aziz Lebbar and El Kebir Kada, hailed the good relations between Morocco and Mexico and the common values ​​between the two peoples, underlining the important role of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting cooperation relations between the two countries.



They also called for reinforcing cooperation between Morocco and Mexico in the economic, commercial and cultural fields, by capitalizing on the potentials of the two countries.



In this regard, they highlighted the development of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Mexico since 1962, recalling the visit of HM King Mohammed VI to Mexico in 2004 and the visit of former Mexican President Vicente Fox to the Kingdom in 2005, which gave impetus to cooperation between the two countries.



Members of the Moroccan-Mexican friendship group raised several issues as the Moroccan experience in integrating women and young people into the political life.



For her part, Bautista Peláez said that this visit aims, primarily, to strengthen the dialogue between Mexico and Morocco, two countries that share several values, adding that the parliamentary friendship group plays an important role in strengthening political and economic relations between the two countries.



President of the commission for external relations in the Mexican Chamber of Deputies Alfredo Fermat Bañuelos, member of the Mexican parliamentary delegation, expressed his esteem towards HM King Mohammed VI, stressing that Mexico wishes to deepen the relations of friendship and cooperation with brotherly and friendly countries in all continents.

MAP 13 January 2020