Upper House to Hold Plenary Session Next Tuesday to Discuss General Policy Issues

The House of Advisors will hold, next Tuesday, a plenary session devoted to general policy questions addressed to the Head of government.

This session will focus on "the reality and prospects of the fight against the repercussions of the coronavirus (Covid-19)", taking into account the preventive and exceptional measures taken by the upper house for this purpose, said a statement by the House of Advisors.

The meeting will be held in accordance with the provisions of article 100 of the Constitution, the same source added.

MAP 16 avril 2020