US Provides Assistance of MAD 6.6 Mln to Respond to COVID-19 in Morocco

The United States government has provided MAD 6.6 million ($670,000) to Morocco to support the efforts aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19, the US embassy in Rabat announced Thursday in a statement.

This assistance comes from the Emergency Reserve Fund for Contagious Infectious Diseases at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

USAID is providing these funds to the World Health Organization (WHO) under the Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP) to stop further transmission of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in affected or at-risk countries and to reduce the impact of the outbreak in all countries.

"With longstanding partners like Morocco, we are working together to improve global capacity to contain outbreaks at their source and minimize their impact. These investments – and the U.S.-Morocco partnership – is critical to rapidly and effectively preparing for emerging threats, including the current COVID-19 outbreak," stated the US Ambassador to Morocco, David T. Fischer.

The United States' support will help Morocco and other partner countries prepare their laboratories for large-scale testing for COVID-19, implement a public-health emergency plan for points of entry, activate case-finding and event-based surveillance for influenza-like illnesses, according to the statement.

The aid also intends “to train and equip rapid-response teams, investigate cases and trace the contacts of infected persons, and adapt training materials for health workers on COVID-19,” said the same source.