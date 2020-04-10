Vegetable Production Covers Market Needs Till December 2020

Vegetable production will cover the needs of the national market until December 2020, the ministry of Agriculture,Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests said on Friday.

The production of vegetable crops currently on the market, including tomatoes, onions, potatoes, carrots, zucchini, peppers, eggplants, turnips and cucumbers comes from the crops of the crop rotations installed during the winter season, said a statement by the ministry, noting that this production covers consumption needs during the months of April and May, which coincide with Ramadan.

These products, in addition to beans, melons and watermelons, will be available on the market from June thanks to the implementation of the spring crops program, which is at an advanced stage, the same source stated, adding that the implementation of spring crop rotation, which totals 85 000 ha, is in fact proceeding according to the timetable already adopted and achievements to date have reached, overall, 65% of the defined program.

The rest of the program will be installed during the month of April. The expected production from June onwards will exceed the demand and consumption requirements for these products.

In addition, the crop rotation program adopted for the summer season (17,000 ha) for the above-mentioned crops and which will be put in place from June, will ensure the production of these products in the autumn to cover consumption needs until December 2020, stressed the same source.

The ministry has been closely monitoring the situation of production and market supply on a daily basis at the national level since the state of health emergency was declared in our country, the statement said.

It also noted that crop rotation operations are carried out in accordance with the programs defined with the regional directorates, according to the specific characteristics of the regions and within the framework of a global vision that ensures a balance in terms of supply and demand.

Thus, winter harvests, spring and summer crop installations will ensure a normal and regular supply of agricultural products to the market, particularly those for mass consumption until December.

The ministry assures that it has taken the necessary steps to ensure the implementation of the crop rotation programs adopted for the normal and regular supply of the market until December 2020. The mode of governance put in place in conjunction with the provincial and regional agricultural services makes it possible to monitor the market supply situation on a daily basis and the crop rotation situation on a weekly basis.