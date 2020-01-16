World Bank Ready To Support Reform Projects By House of Representatives, Official

The World Bank (WB) has expressed, via the director of its Maghreb and Malta department Jesko Hentschel, its willingness to provide expertise and consultation to the House of Representatives and to support it in the various reform projects.



During his talks with Speaker of the House of Representatives Habib El Malki, Hentschel considered the WB as an essential partner of parliaments in relation to development programs. "We aspire to build a close cooperation with the House of Representatives as one of the pillars of democracy in the Kingdom of Morocco," he said, quoted in a statement from the House of Representatives.



El Malki, for his part, lauded the results of cooperation between the World Bank and the legislative institution, while highlighting the reports issued by the WB on the economic situation of the different countries.



"Despite major economic reforms, Morocco aims to diversify its economy and develop its industry so as to limit the impact of climate change on agriculture and the gross national product (GNP)", he noted.



He also expressed the determination of the House to continue its cooperation with the World Bank, whether in terms of supporting the work of parliamentary committees or in terms of building the capacities of the House in the exercise of its prerogatives.

MAP 15 January 2020