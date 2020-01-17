18 °C Partly cloudy Rabat

You are here

Home
English
Fichier de la photo: 
Essaouira: HM King Mohammed VI inaugurates the "Moulay Abderrahmane" dam
Mots clés: 
Royal Activities
Thème de la photo: 
Royal Activities
Tags: 
Royal Activities
Date de la photo: 
Thursday, 16 January, 2020