17 °C Fair Rabat

You are here

Home
English
Fichier de la photo: 
HM King Mohammed VI launches the construction works of “CMP- Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity” at the Bensouda neighborhood in Fez, and gives His High Instructions for the creation of two additional centers in Fez and Tangier
Mots clés: 
Royal Activities
Thème de la photo: 
Royal Activities
Tags: 
Royal Activities
Date de la photo: 
Wednesday, 4 March, 2020