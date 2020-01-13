HRH Prince Moulay Rachid Offers HM the King's Condolences following Death of Sultan Qaboos ibn Said

HRH Prince Moulay Rachid on Monday offered in Muscat the condolences of HM King Mohammed VI, following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimur of Oman.



During an audience at the Al Alam Palace, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid offered the condolences of the Sovereign to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur.



The audience was attended by members of the Royal family and Morocco's ambassador to Oman.



Following the audience, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid left Muscat.





MAP 13 January 2020