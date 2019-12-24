HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa Chairs Annual Diplomatic Charity Gala Dinner in Rabat

HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa chaired, Monday in Rabat, the annual diplomatic charity Gala dinner, organized by the embassy of Australia and the diplomatic Foundation.



Held under the High patronage of HM King Mohammed VI, this event, which brings together generous patrons of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited to Morocco, has become an annual tradition organized on the initiative of the diplomatic Foundation and foreign embassies in Rabat, in favor of the poor with the participation of diplomats, businessmen and artists.



The diplomatic charity Gala aims to raise funds to contribute to the social action effort in Morocco through the financing of numerous projects, particularly in the areas of health, education and training of young girls.



Speaking on this occasion, Australia's ambassador to Morocco, Berenice Owen-Jones, expressed "sincere gratitude" to HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa for her personal commitment to the cause of charity, noting that the participation of Australia in this event is "not only an immense honor", but also "a strong symbol of the strong ties between the two countries".



Mrs. Owen-Jones said that the opening, in 2017, of the Australian embassy in Morocco, the first of its kind in French-speaking Africa, helped to overcome "the tyranny of distance", generated by the 20,000 km which separate Australia from Morocco, noting, in this regard, that despite this distance, "we share the same values", that are "solidarity, sharing and mutual aid in the service of the most deprived".



For his part, President of the Diplomatic Foundation, Abdelati Habek, expressed his gratitude to HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa.



Recalling the "ongoing efforts and initiatives" of Her Royal Highness, Habek said that the funds collected at this event will be dedicated to Al Ihssane Association, of which HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa is the honorary chairwoman, thus ensuring its continuity and enabling it to fulfil its humanitarian mission.



On this occasion, the shield of the Diplomatic Foundation was handed to HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa.



Upon her arrival, HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa reviewed a detachment of the auxiliary Forces that made the honors, and was notably greeted by Minister of Solidarity, Social Development, Equality and Family, Jamila Moussali, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans abroad, Mohcine Jazouli, Australia's ambassador to Morocco, Berenice Owen-Jones, and Wali of the region of Rabat-Salé-Kenitra, Mohamed Yacoubi.



HRH Princess Lalla Hasnaa posed for a souvenir photo with the artists and the organizing committee.



The Gala dinner featured artistic performances by Moroccan and Australian artists.

MAP 24 December 2019