Deadlines Granted to Ad-hoc Committee for Development Model Extended by Six Months

HM King Mohammed VI has agreed to grant an additional six months to the ad-hoc committee for the development model.

The conclusions of the Committee should therefore be submitted to the High Royal appreciation no later than early January 2021, the Committee said Thursday in a release.

The extension granted by the Sovereign is intended to allow the committee to deepen the different aspects of the projected development model and to integrate into its work the transformations triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the lessons to be learned in the medium and long term both nationally and internationally, the source added.

Thanks to this extension, the Committee, whose participatory approach was greatly disrupted by the lockdown measures, will be able to resume and strengthen its approach on the development model.

The ad-hoc committee will thus broaden consultations and listening process in order to take into account the expectations and proposals of the country's citizens and forces in the post-Covid19 context, the source said.

MAP 04 June 2020