Framework-agreement on Agadir Urban Development Program (2020-2024) Signed under Chairmanship of HM King Mohammed VI

The framework-agreement on the urban development program of the city of Agadir (2020-2024), signed Tuesday at the launching ceremony of this program under the chairmanship of HM King Mohammed VI, establishes a framework of partnership and cooperation between several government departments and local authorities for the implementation of the program's projects.



This framework-agreement was signed by minister of the Interior, Abdelouafi Laftit, minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Ahmed Toufiq, minister of Economy, Finance and Administration Reform, Mohamed Benchaaboun, minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Saaid Amzazi, minister of Health, Khalid Ait Taleb, and minister of Industry, Trade, Green and Digital Economy, Moulay Hafid Elalamy.



It was also signed by minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water, Abdelkader Amara, minister of National Planning, Urban Development, Housing and Urban Policy, Nouzha Bouchareb, minister of Tourism, Handicrafts, Air Transport and Social Economy, Nadia Fettah Alaoui, and minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, government spokesman, El Hassan Abyaba.



The framework-agreement on the urban development program of the city of Agadir (2020-2024) was also inked by the Wali of the Souss-Massa region, governor of the Agadir-Ida Outanane prefecture, Ahmed Hajji, president of the regional Council of Souss-Massa, Ibrahim Hafidi, the second vice-president of the prefectural Council of Agadir-Ida Outanane, Mohamed Chakour, president of the communal Council of Agadir, Saleh El Malouki, and president of the executive board of the Al Omrane development group, Badr Kanouni.

MAP 04 February 2020